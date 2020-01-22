Polling in Telangana municipal elections at brisk pace

Polling in the 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations is progressing at a brisk pace across the State.

Sluggish start

Voting which started at 7 a.m. saw a low turn out in the initial couple of hours with little over 15% electors exercising their franchise. It, however, gathered pace after 9 a.m. with huge number of voters turning up at the polling stations.

Voting percentage crossed 32% by 11 a.m. with several municipalities reporting over 35%. The rush of electors to polling stations, according to information received from districts, is continuing and the poll percentage is expected to be around 50 by 1 p.m.

Largely peaceful

By and large polling has been peaceful, barring stray incidents of minor scuffles between activists of the ruling TRS and opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the election to Dabeerpura division of the GHMC received lukewarm response with less than 10% voters turning up at polling stations by 11 a.m.