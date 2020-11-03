Polling in brisk pace at Dubbak

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD

03 November 2020 12:12 IST

34.33% votes polled by 11 a.m.

Polling for Dubbak Assembly bye-election began on a brisk pace on Tuesday with 34.33% recorded till 11 a.m.

Polling commenced at 7 a.m and will continue till 6 p.m. in all the 315 polling stations. In all 23 candndiates are in the fray.

Advertising

Advertising

District Election Officer and Collector Bharathi Hollikeri visited various polling stations to oversee the polling process. Siddipet Commissioner of police Joel Davis has been monitoring the law and order situation.

The bypoll is necessitated by the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year. The TRS fielded his wife Solipeta Sujatha.

Thermal screening

Thermal screening is being done for every voter. They have also been supplied with gloves. The total electorate in Dubbak is 1,98,978, with 1,00,778 women and 97,978 men.

Over 2000 police personnel had been deployed for the security arrangements in the wake of high voltage campaign and minor skirmishes reported in the run up to the polling. Police had taken precautions after tension was witnessed in Siddipet town on Monday night with BJP and TRS workers clashing in a hotel.

Candidates vote

TRS candidate S. Sujatha cast her vote at Chittapur in Toguta mandal while the BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao visited the polling station in Boppapur to exercise his franchise. Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy cast his vote at Tukkapur in Toguta mandal.

Congress complaint

Meanwhile, the Congress party cried foul after social media was flooded with speculation that the Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy was changing party. Irked by what it termed unfounded and false news, the TPCC President N.Uttam Kumar Reddy and others decided to meet the Chief Electoral Officer to lodge a complaint and demanded stern action against those, who were trying to harm the prospects of the party nominee.