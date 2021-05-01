Polling held for Siddipet municipality

The election for Siddipet municipality was held peacefully on Friday.

Polls were held for as many as 43 wards in the municipality of 1,00,678 voters. A polling percentage of 67.18 took place till 5 p.m., which was only 13.13% till 9 a.m.

As many as 67,636 people cast their votes, out of which 34,556 were men and 33,075 were women.

Finance Minister Harish Rao, MLC Farooq Hussain, and Commissioner of Police D. Joyal Davis did cast their votes in one of the 130 polling stations established in the town.

The Collector visited several polling stations along with general observer Vasam Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Muzammil Khan, and Assistant Commissioner G. Narsaiah. He examined the arrangements of the strong room and counting at Indur Engineering College.

Only agents, contested candidates and media representatives would be allowed in the counting centres. General public was advised to stay 500 metres away from the counting centres.