Polling for Congress president poll peaceful

The Hindu Bureau
October 18, 2022 00:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after voting in the Congress presidential election in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Polling for the All India Congress president post saw a minor incident of two senior leaders protesting against the names of two of their followers missing from the voters list even as 223 out of the 238 PCC delegates exercising their vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three AICC secretaries also voted in Hyderabad taking the total votes polled to 226. Former ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Mohammed Ali Shabbir and former MP Mallu Ravi were among the first to cast their votes.

Former Ministers Ponnala Laxmaiah and Damodar Rajanarsimha staged a protest expressing anger over changes in the voting list. Mr. Lakshamaiah said the name of former MLA Kommuri Pratap Reddy was included in the last minute from Jangaon district, replacing C. Srinivas Reddy. Mr. Pratap Reddy was allowed to vote leading to protests from Mr. Lakshmaiah.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Komatireddy not to campaign

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who cast his vote at Gandhi Bhavan, told reporters that he would not campaign in Munugode where his brother Rajgopal Reddy is contesting as a BJP candidate. He took potshots at the PCC leadership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app