Polling for Congress president poll peaceful

Senior Congress leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after voting in the Congress presidential election in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Polling for the All India Congress president post saw a minor incident of two senior leaders protesting against the names of two of their followers missing from the voters list even as 223 out of the 238 PCC delegates exercising their vote.

Three AICC secretaries also voted in Hyderabad taking the total votes polled to 226. Former ministers K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Laxmaiah and Mohammed Ali Shabbir and former MP Mallu Ravi were among the first to cast their votes.

Former Ministers Ponnala Laxmaiah and Damodar Rajanarsimha staged a protest expressing anger over changes in the voting list. Mr. Lakshamaiah said the name of former MLA Kommuri Pratap Reddy was included in the last minute from Jangaon district, replacing C. Srinivas Reddy. Mr. Pratap Reddy was allowed to vote leading to protests from Mr. Lakshmaiah.

Komatireddy not to campaign

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who cast his vote at Gandhi Bhavan, told reporters that he would not campaign in Munugode where his brother Rajgopal Reddy is contesting as a BJP candidate. He took potshots at the PCC leadership.