Polling brisk and peaceful in Bhainsa

Polling was brisk and peaceful in Bhainsa Municipality of Nirmal district on Wednesday for the urban local body elections.

Under the watchful eyes of a strong police force, including a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), voters turned up at respective polling stations in good numbers.

Turn up sans fear

It may be recalled that the communally sensitive town had been rocked by violence just 10 days ago as two communities clashed. The incident had spread scare among locals then. However, it appeared that has passed and fear was not seen as voters formed queues even at hyper-sensitive polling stations.

Nirmal Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju supervised all measures to ensure peace during the polling process. He kept visiting wards which have a history of violence in a bid to reassure voters of safety.

Long queues

About 12 per cent polling was recorded by 9 am which did not give an exact picture of the briskness of the process. More voters have queued up than the number of those who have already voted.