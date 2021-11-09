Poll schedule for 12 Council seats under LACs announced

HYDERABAD

09 November 2021 18:59 IST

Notification on November 16; election on December 10

As the process for election to vacant seats in the Legislative Council under the MLAs quota has started, the Election Commission has issued schedule for election of 12 members in nine districts under the Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs).

The term of the members — Kalvakuntla Kavita from Nizamabad LAC, Puranam Satish from Adilabad LAC, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy from Warangal LAC, Tera Chinnapa Reddy (Nalgonda), V. Bhoopal Reddy (Medak), Balasani Lakshminarayana (Khammam) T. Bhanuprakash Rao and Naradasu Laxman Rao (both from Karimnagar), Kasireddy Narayan Reddy and K. Damoder Reddy (Mahabubnagar) and Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju (Rangareddy) — is set to expire on January 4 next year. The Election Commission has released the schedule for filling these seats ahead of the expiry of term of the sitting members.

Accordingly, notification for the election will be issued on November 16 and the last date of filing nominations would be November 23. Nominations would be scrutinized on November 24 and November 26 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The election for these seats would be held on December 10.

Advertising

Advertising

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi which won all the zilla parishads across the State and with a majority of the electorate, including MPTCs, ZPTCs, ward members and others, under its fold is set to retain all these seats. Intense lobbying is already underway for securing tickets under the MLA quota and release of schedule for vacancies under the LAC quota is likely to increase it further.