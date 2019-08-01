Poll for TS and AP Council seats on Aug 26

The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for elections to fill up vacant seats in the Legislative Councils of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The election has been notified for one seat under the MLA quota in Telangana Legislative Council and three in AP Legislative Council which fell vacant following the resignation/disqualification of the sitting members. Accordingly, notification for the elections will be issued on August 7 and the last date of filing nominations is August 14. Scrutiny of the nominations would take place on August 16, and August 19 is the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Election, if need be, would be held on August 26 and the results would be declared the same day in the evening. The election process should be completed by August 28.

TRS MLC K. Yadava Reddy, elected under the MLA quota, had been disqualified on January 16 for allegedly switching loyalties to the Congress in the run up to the Assembly elections.

The EC, however, did not announce the schedule for election to the remaining two seats in Telangana Legislative Council — one nominated by the Governor and other to be elected by the members of the local authorities constituency. The Chief Electoral Officer’s office referred the Nizamabad seat issue to the EC as the constituency did not have the required 75% electors owing to the termination of tenure of the municipal corporation and municipalities.

In Andhra Pradesh, three members — Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani and Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy — resigned after being elected to the AP Legislative Assembly.