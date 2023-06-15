Politics of development in last nine years: Prakash Javdekar

June 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Union Minister and MP Prakash Javadekar has claimed that it has been ‘politics of development’ for the Modi Government at the Centre in the last nine years with the singular aim of ensuring the country’s growth by investing in public infrastructure and providing good governance round the clock for the welfare of the country.

“There is no question of nepotism and there is not a single corruption charge against any minister unlike the earlier regimes. There is no discrimination based on caste, creed or religion with the benefits reaching to all eligible persons,” he maintained at a press conference held the party central office on Wednesday.

Listing out the achievements of the Government since 2014, Mr. Javadekar said the BJP Government thought the “nation first” with no personal agenda and worked towards the empowerment of the poor and development.

There has been decisive leadership with no policy paralysis which has increased the stature of the country in the world. The government’s proactive steps pushed the country from the ninth position to fifth, above England which ruled the country for almost 200 years, he pointed out.

Apart from high economic growth, there has been visible digital revolution and direct benefit transfer to the tune of ₹30 lakh crore has gone into the accounts of the poor. About two crore pensioners need not go round bank offices to get life certificates anymore, said the MP. “Every single household has been touched through free foodgrains, potable drinking water, free vaccine during COVID and so on. The last mile delivery is finally happening,” he added.

