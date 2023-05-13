ADVERTISEMENT

Politics is male-dominated, I fought discrimination with extra efforts: Governor tells EFLU students

May 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) at an event titled “Meet A Leading Light”. EFLU Vice- Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar is also seen.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan lamented that politics was still a male-dominated domain but she handled discrimination by putting extra efforts to compete with her critics and other male colleagues.

She was sharing her experiences with students of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) at an event titled “Meet A Leading Light”, an initiative of EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar. The unique initiative is aimed at offering EFLU students an opportunity to meet and share experiences with inspiring personalities.

When asked about what keeps her going despite challenges, she said that it was her “will to serve the people and society that motivates her to face all sorts of challenges to overcome the obstacles in her path”. She said that her self-belief, confidence, conviction, courage and nature of not fearing the challenges were her success mantras.

Dr. Soundararajan told students to believe in themselves and not fear anything. “When your intentions are pure and your commitment and dedication are genuine, you will scale newer heights,” she added. She exhorted students to accept any extra or additional responsibility as extra opportunity to prove themselves and grow.

