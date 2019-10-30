Politicians express support to strike

Extending support to the protest taken up by TSRTC employees, leaders from various political parties urged them not to end life.

Politicians from Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (Marxist), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and others participated in the public meeting titled ‘Sakala Janula Samara Bheri’ organised by TSRTC JAC.

The politicians asked if RTC was merged with government in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, why can’t Telangana government do the same?

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy said some MLAs from Telangana Rashtra Samithi have stated that merger of the RTC with government was not mentioned in the TRS manifesto, the Malkajgiri MP went on to question -- if the decision taken to hire 30% buses for the RTC, privatise 20% fleet is mentioned in the manifesto.

BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy said that women feel safe to travel in TSRTC buses even in the night. “Your private buses will ply only in the city. But the RTC employees take buses to far flung villages even in night time,” Mr Jithender said.

The political leaders appreciated TSRTC employees for continuing their protest.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) president Manda Krishna Madiga said that while some leaders are scared to stand up against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, RTC employees questioned and challenged him.

Expressing support to the strike, TJS president M Kodandaram said that they will not go back from holding ‘Million March’.

TDP Telangana State president L Ramana, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, and others participated in the meeting.