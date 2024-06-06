ADVERTISEMENT

Political vacuum in Telangana post Lok Sabha polls: BJP

Published - June 06, 2024 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kishan Reddy says BRS is getting “weakened” and the Congress government is facing people’s ire within six months of coming to power as it was unable to implement the guarantees made

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and former Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has claimed that there is a “political vacuum” in the State post the Parliament polls with the BRS getting “weakened” and the Congress government facing “people’s ire” within six months of coming to power as it was unable to implement the guarantees made.

Talking to the media on Thursday at New Delhi, Mr. Reddy stated that the party has won good support in six other constituencies apart from winning an unprecedented eight MP seats including retaining the previous four – Secunderabad, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. “Our candidates have performed exceptionally well in the supposed strongholds of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (Mahabubnagar, Malakjgiri) and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (Medak, Karimnagar). We are leading in 47 Assembly constituencies including areas of Warangal, Nagarkurnool, Chevella, Peddapalli and others,” he said.

Within six months of the Assembly polls, the votes for the saffron party has increased from 14% to 35% whereas it was just one per cent rise for the Congress party to 40%. The party garnered more than 40 lakh votes to about 76.5 lakh votes, up from 19.6% or 38.3 lakh votes obtained in 2019, said the party leader.

“The BRS got third position in 14 places, forfeiting deposits in eight places. We have gained in seats where the Congress party has won in the Assembly polls in December. This is just the beginning for us as we will work towards winning the Assembly polls in the next round,” he added.

Later, back here in Hyderabad, Chevella MP elect K. Vishweshwar Reddy, vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and former MLC Gudur Narayana Reddy too exuded confidence that the LS polls are a sure indication of the growing popularity of the party and it is on the path to come to power next time.

Mr. Reddy told the media that the elections here were conducted fairly and thanked his party cadre, administration and police for their efforts. He promised to work with the State government for the development of the constituency and will try to get funds from the Centre. He claimed that not only BRS, but even Congress supporters had voted for him and also blamed “poisonous” Congress party’s campaign to scare the minorities for the fall in seats across the country.

Mr. Prabhakar said the Chief Minister has had no influence on voters in the LS polls and asked his government to address farmers’ issues including preventing adulterated seeds into the market and power cuts.

