Political undertones clearly evident at ‘Alai-Balai’

October 25, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ongoing election fever was very much evident during the annual ‘Alai-Balai’ Dasara festivities hosted by Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, daughter of BJP leader and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, even as a galaxy of political personalities from different parties as well as prominent citizens attended the event held at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, on Wednesday.

While, cultural artistes from across Telangana and other States in colourful attires sang and danced to welcome guests, Ms. Vijayalakshmi pointed out that her father started the event in 2005 with the objective of promoting camaraderie and amity among people. It’s also meant to promote awareness among the younger generation about the country’s heritage and culture, as well as Telangana’s own unique traditions during festive times.

‘Alai-Balai’ also became a platform to people across the political and social spectrum even during the height of separate Telangana agitation. She took up the responsibility of organising the event after Mr. Dattatreya was appointed Haryana Governor in 2019. After the Governor greeted the Union Ministers, Governors, ex-MPs and others with his traditional shawl, most of the guests underscored the need for taking the event to all parts of the country to foster togetherness and the spirit of unity.

Former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao caused a mild commotion with his speech. “Dattanna has become Governor and his daughter is organising this. Now that women’s quota bill has been passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will she get the (BJP) party ticket this time or not? I have already asked TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy about it,” he said, amid smiles.

Mr. Rao also referred to violence in Manipur. “Unlike in Telangana where we have all come together, people in other States - including in Rayalaseema, A.P., and in Manipur - are killing each other. I appeal to the Governors and Ministers here, let us all go as a joint team, go to every street to propagate peace and unity,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman urged everyone to strive for a real “social and golden” Telangana even while appreciating the event.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said the wish and prayers of people of country to have a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going to become a reality early next year.

Former Minister and BJP election campaign coordination committee chairman Eatala Rajender said: ‘Alai-Balai’ is like a fresh breath of air at a time when talking to a rival political party leader has become a crime and is looked at with suspicion.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy (Tourism, Culture & Development of Northeast Region), V. Muralidharan (Parliament Affairs), Raosaheb Patil Danve (Coal, Mines & Railways), Mizoram Governor K. Haribabu, former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, Jharkhand Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Minister T. Srinivas Yadav, many ex-MPs, and many others attended the programme where the highlight was the grand lunch spread with delicacies of the region.

