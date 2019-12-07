Political parties term killings ‘appropriate justice’

In tune with the general mood on the killing of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in an exchange of fire here on Friday, leaders of various political parties have justified the incident terming it as “appropriate tribute and justice” to the victim.

Senior Congress leader and three-time former MP V. Hanumantha Rao said the killing of the accused in the Disha case should instill fear among those who try to indulge in such barbaric acts henceforth. Stating that there could have been no better justice to the victim, he said the government action on the Hajipur incident was lukewarm even 10 months after the accused was caught.

Terming it a good beginning to put an end to such heinous crimes against women, BJP MLA from Goshamahal in the city T. Raja Singh opined that every rapist in the country should meet a similar fate.

“Along with many others, I too have lambasted the Telangana police after the inhuman incident came to light. But, they have responded appropriately, although a little late. Police in every State should emulate their Telangana counterparts to put an end to such crimes against women,” Mr. Singh said.

President of Jana Sena Party and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also supported the killing of the Disha case accused in the exchange of fire. Stating that the existing laws did not have enough teeth to prevent such crimes, he stressed the need for new legislations with a provision for implementing capital punishment or other appropriate penal action publicly.

National deputy secretary of CPI, K. Narayana said the killing of the accused in the Disha case was the most appropriate justice to the victim, although their party’s view against regular encounter killings was different. State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said they would respond only after getting complete details about the killings.

He, however, suggested that the State and Central governments should consider bringing changes in laws for swift or time-bound punishment to those resorting to such crimes.

‘Solace for family’

Stating that the killing of the accused would bring some solace to the victim’s family, Minister for Transport and TRS leader Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam said that Telangana police had proved that they were the best in handing over swift justice in heinous crimes.

In a statement, former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi also termed the killings as an appropriate tribute to the victim.