Political meetings send commuting time haywire in Hyderabad

In the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Hyderabad witnessed a series of traffic diversions due to various political events. Since March, commuters have faced persistent traffic snarls, particularly along the Begumpet, Somajiguda and Panjagutta stretch, as authorities prepare for polling scheduled on May 13.

Citizens have experienced mounting delays and disruptions in their daily routines, navigating through diverted paths amidst election-related adjustments. Whether it’s high-profile visits by national leaders or local corner meetings, authorities have actively managed traffic flow to ensure order and security while accommodating the democratic process.

The traffic police of the tri-commissionerate of the twin cities issued a series of diversions starting from February 27, when Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy addressed a public meeting at Farah Institute of Engineering and Technology College in Chevella. On March 12, several political events, including visits by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a Mahila Sadassu meeting, led to road closures and diversions, causing congestion in surrounding areas.

Restrictions were also imposed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 17 and 18, with traffic being diverted for security reasons. Similarly, traffic regulations were enforced for corner meetings and roadshows by various political parties in April and May.

On April 25, in preparation for a corner meeting and roadshow by the Chief Minister, traffic restrictions were announced by the Cyberabad Traffic police in Attapur, Rajendranagar. Flow from Aramghar and Mehdipatnam was regulated during the scheduled event, ensuring minimal disruption to the public.

On May 1, restrictions were imposed by the Cyberabad Commissioner for corner meetings and roadshows conducted by the Indian National Congress (INC) at Chittaramma temple in Moosapet and Tulja Bhavani temple in Chandanagar. The next day, the Cyberabad traffic police issued advisories for a roadshow and corner meeting by the Indian National Congress from Gudenmet cross road to Shapur Nagar.

On May 5, restrictions were announced for a public meeting of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at Parade Grounds. On May 9, in view of the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit to the city, the Hyderabad police issued diversions in various parts of the city, including routes from Begumpet Airport to Genome Valley and Raj Bhavan to Hitex Exhibition Centre. In view of the Chief Minister’s corner meeting and roadshow on April 25, the Cyberabad Traffic police have announced traffic restrictions in Attapur and Rajendranagar.

“This has been the case during every election season. This time it has been a tough task given the heatwave and the sudden downpour. However, we have been able to regularise the flow and ensure that traffic was not stagnated at any point,” said an official from the Hyderabad Traffic police.

