Political drama of BJP, BRS stands exposed

June 17, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that the newfound bonhomie exhibited by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao towards Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan on Friday while receiving President Droupadi Murmu exposed the real relationship between KCR and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters at Nalgonda, he said after being at loggerheads with the Governor and avoiding her in government programmes, the Budget session of Legislature and events like hoisting of the National Flag, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao changed tack apparently after entering into an understanding with the BJP, he alleged.

Mr. Bhatti, who completed 93 days of his People’s March, said the clandestine pact between BJP and BRS became evident after Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused the KCR government of corruption in the administration, land scam under Dharani, irregularities in leasing Hyderabad ORR, sale of lands around Hyderabad surroundings, corruption in Kaleshwaram project and liquor scam, but did not take any concrete action.

“They confined themselves to mere criticism of BRS leaders to hoodwink the people. As both BJP and BRS were together, no action was initiated against KCR despite serious charges levelled against him and his government,” he said. As a result, several leaders who quit BRS and joined BJP were now gearing up to join the Congress Party. A political realignment is taking place in Telangana to get rid of PM Modi and CM KCR, he said.

