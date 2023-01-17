Political conspiracy, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

January 17, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said it was a political conspiracy by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to file a case against his son for an assault of a fellow student and said it is not fair to drag youngsters into the political games.

“Students fight and patch up. The boy had confessed he was at fault. Who gave the right to KCR to intervene and direct the police to file a case. This is a conspiracy. I myself will surrender my son to the police, will they indulge in third degree on him or hit him with lathi. Three young lives have been unnecessarily stigmatised by filing cases against them to destroy their careers,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mr. Sanjay pointed out that the fight between the students had happened many days ago and demanded to know who forced the college management to file a case, who filed the complaint and whether any enquiry was conducted into the incident.

“I am personally against dragging children into controversies and I had opposed when objectionable statements were made against KCR’s grandson. Is he aware of this,” he sought to know. “KCR should do politics with me if he has the courage instead of targeting my son. This could also be a ruse to cover up for the criticism on according official sanction for the Nizam’s burial and about his son K.T. Rama Rao’s intemperate utterances on the Yadadri temple,” he charged.

The MP was flanked by senior leaders N. Indrasena Reddy, G. Manohar Reddy and others. The BJP leaders observed that the case against their president’s son appeared to be reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in the national executive meeting and appreciating the programme which was not to the liking of the BRS leaders.