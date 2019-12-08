Political activity picks up for municipal polls

As the deadline for receiving suggestions and or objections from public on the demarcation of wards for the coming elections to urban local bodies closes on Monday, political activity was visible across municipalities and municipal corporations in the State with workers of various parties going to public on civic issues.

It was on December 3 that Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar had released the schedule for completion of demarcation of wards and divisions in 121 municipalities and 10 corporations by inviting suggestions from public to a draft till December 9 and then taking up enquiry on them till December 17.

The government had acted on the directions of the High Court to complete the initial process before going to polls within two weeks from the date of release of schedule.

No time given

An earlier schedule released by the government to complete the process within seven days invited court litigation as only one day was allotted to receiving suggestions and or objections from public.

After the final notification on wards would be issued by government on December 17, Director of Municipal Administration T.K. Sridevi said electoral rolls would be published and then reservation of wards/divisions taken up. The percentage of reservation for SCs and STs both at the municipality and corporation level and wards/divisions will be based on population as per 2011 census. The BCs will get the balance of reservation within an overall reservation of 50 %. Within each category of reservation, 50 % of seats will be reserved for women.

While the district collectors will issue notification on reservation of wards/divisions, the same will be done by the government municipalities and corporations-wise for the post of chairpersons and mayors respectively.

New reservation roster

If the entire process went unhindered, sources said the elections would be conducted in January. This will be the first election to municipal bodies after the new legislation for them came into force. Therefore, a new roster of reservation will be followed this time starting from point one. The reservations finalised now will be implemented for another two elections.

Sources said the elections will have to be completed before February, or else, the government will have to wait till May in view of exams season.