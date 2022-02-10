Polish industrialists keen on investing in TS: Consul General

Irzyk is on his maiden visit to State

There is a growing interest among Polish industrialists to invest in Telangana, Consul General of Poland in Mumbai Damian Irzyk said here on Thursday.

“Polish industrialists are keen to invest in India in general and Telangana in particular,” said Mr. Irzyk, who is on his maiden visit to the State.

He visited Polmor Steel’s factory at Kallakal Industrial Park in Medak district on Thursday. Polmor Steel was established in 2015 with € five million. The company is in an expansion mode with enhanced emphasis on new designs and technologies, which is an encouraging factor for other investors.

Managing Director K.V.R. Subba Rao was present during the visit of Mr. Irzyk, said a release on the visit of the Consul General to the factory.

The Consul General said he was happy to visit the fast growing State of Telangana. On Friday, he is scheduled to call on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as well as hold discussions with Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to pave the way for Polish investors to come to Telangana. Mr Irzyk said on his subsequent visits to the State, he intends meeting ministers and discussing Polish investment plans in Telangana.

According to Polmor’s global website, the company is a manufacturer of carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminium structures and components for the railway and machine industry. It employs 420 employees in Poland and 150 in India, all with extensive knowledge, enabling the implementation and use of new technologies, materials, and fabrication methods. Polmor delivers to customers in most of the European countries as well as in India, USA, Canada and Australia.