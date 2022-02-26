Polio immunisation drive in Telangana from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday

Vaccine to be provided at health centres, anganwadi centres, govt. schools, libraries, bus stands, railway stations and airports

A child being administered polio drops as part of a Pulse Polio immunisation drive in 2020. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Pulse Polio immunisation programme will be conducted across Telangana from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Health Minister T. Harish Rao said polio drops will be given to newborns and children aged up to five years.

Elected representatives have been urged to spread awareness about the drive and make it a success. Banners and posters regarding immunisation were displayed in some parts of Hyderabad.

The vaccine would be provided at health centres, anganwadi centres, government schools, libraries, bus stands, railway stations, and airports. Thereafter, Health staff will go door-to-door on Monday and Tuesday to administer the vaccine to newborns and children who miss it.

Staff of the Integrated Child Development Services and departments of Education, Panchayat Raj and municipalities would also be involved in the drive.

The Health Minister will launch the immunisation programme near Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, on Sunday morning. Senior Health officials and elected representatives will also participate.

Hyderabad’s District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkati said they would focus on high-risk localities and slums where nomadic groups reside. Students pursuing nursing, para-medical courses, and those from NCC and Lions Club have volunteered to be part of the programme.

The city has around 5.09 lakh beneficiaries in the targeted age group.