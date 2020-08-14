Policemen who had COVID back to work

District Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran welcomed the 24 policemen, who recovered from COVID-19, back to duty on Friday.

He handed over an electric vaporiser to each officer as a gesture of congratulation.

The recovered officials thanked the department for words of support and courage during their isolation.

On and off, SP sir called us to inquire about our health, and also arranged a tele-conference with doctors for timely advice and medicine. He also gave ₹5,000 as an aid during recovery, they said.