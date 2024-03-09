GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Policeman kicking man offering namaz an attempt to humiliate Muslims: Asad

‘Such an act reveals communal mindset’

March 09, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the act of a policeman kicking Muslim worshippers who had congregated for Friday namaz in Delhi.

The incident came to light after a video clip went viral on social media. The police officer, identified as sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar, was suspended following an outrage.

Describing the incident as ‘disgusting’, Mr. Owaisi said, “This shows the hatred the policeman has for Muslims. This is an incident that has shaken everybody and shows how little dignity and respect Muslims have in the country.”

Given that the Delhi Police is under the Union government’s control, he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to identify which family the man who was kicked from behind belonged to. The victim, he said, was in prostration, and was humiliated.

“We want to make it clear that your displays of oppression will not make us stop offering namaz. We bow before Allah and will continue to do so, irrespective of whether you kick us or shoot us. By kicking or shooting us, you are showing clearly your mentality of hatred,” he said.

