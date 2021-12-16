Policeman hurt in anti-Maoist operation

A special party police constable suffered leg injuries when a pressure bomb allegedly planted by Maoists exploded during a combing operation at Errampadu forest area in Charla mandal bordering Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

Sources said that the constable, who was a member of a special police squad engaged in anti-Maoist operations in the forested region on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, sustained injuries on both legs after inadvertently stepping on a pressure bomb hidden in the forest path, resulting in the blast.

The injured constable was shifted to a Hyderabad-based hospital after first-aid for better treatment.

Police sources said his condition is stable and improving. An intense combing operation is underway in the thickly forested border region.

The injured constable of 2020 batch hails from Laxmidevipalli near Kothagudem.