Policeman dies in road accident in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district

Published - November 03, 2024 11:34 pm IST - KUMURAM BHEEM ASIFABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An armed reserve police head constable was killed when a speeding motorcycle collided head on with his bike at Vempalli in Sirpur (T) mandal of Kumuaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rathod Shankar (53) of Devapur village in Kerameri mandal.

Shankar was on his way to Hudikili inter-State check post on his bike while on duty, when the incident occurred. According to sources, two persons, who were riding another bike involved in the collision, sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police D.V. Srinivas Rao paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the deceased at the district police headquarters later in the day.

