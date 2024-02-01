GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police will not be treated as subordinates but with respect, Revanth tells IPS officers

Help in reconstructing destroyed Telangana, Chief Minister asks police

February 01, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the police officers will not be treated as subordinates in the present dispensation and there will no pressure from the government to deviate from their work.

“The power given by people will be utilised as an opportunity to serve the citizens by involving everyone. The government is ready to receive suggestions and advice from the police in the development and reconstruction of the State,” he said at a get-together of police officers on Thursday evening.

Mr Reddy emphasised the need to reconstruct the socially and economically destroyed Telangana and appealed to the police to play a vital role in rebuilding the ruined Telangana State. He said that the State has suffered economically and socially in the past ten years and it is time to save Telangana from the desolate situation.

He directed the police to clamp down on the sale of narcotic drugs and promote Hyderabad as a drug-free city. Drug abuse and cyber crime posed a big threat to society, he said and suggested that the police use the available advanced technology and study the methods followed in the developed countries to check cyber crime.

DGP Ravigupta, Additional DG Shivdhar Reddy, CID Additional DG Shika Goyal, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Srinivasa Reddy and other police officers were present.

