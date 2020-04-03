Police vigil increased at quarantine ward

The Police department has enhanced vigil at the quarantine wards in the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad on Friday in order to protect the doctors and other medical staff manning the wards. The latter perceived a threat of being assaulted by six Jamaat returnees, who have been kept in isolation, and lodged a complaint with the Police on Thursday.

The six had refused to cooperate by way of refusing to subject themselves to medical tests. They also reportedly created some ruckus by declining to sleep in the ward and shouted at the staff, according to sources.

“The COVID-19 suspects even demanded cigarettes and were touching and disturbing even instruments which they are not supposed to,” a RIMS source disclosed. “They used foul language with the staff,” he added.

“We have received the complaint and deployed more force to enhance the vigil in the quarantine wards. After the period of quarantine of the persons who stand accused in the complaint we will proceed as per given law,” Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier pointed out.

Quoting the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which are applicable in this instance, the SP said everyone is supposed to cooperate. “Non cooperation with authorities is considered as crime against humanity,” he observed.