Police verifying reports of sexual assault on minor

June 20, 2022 23:22 IST

Chandrayanagutta police of Old City on Monday started verifying reports of a sexual assault on a minor. After speaking with the 14-year-old ‘victim’, the police had sent her to the Bharosa centre to ascertain facts over ‘violation of the minor by more than two youngsters’. A police officer supervising the probe into the reports and unwilling to be named said that the girl had left home in Chadrayanagutta on Sunday night for her paternal grandmother’s house. While returning home, some youngsters asked her where she was going late in the night and took her took to a building before sexually assaulting her. “As the minor could not give more details, apparently disturbed due to the assault, we sent her to Bharosa centre. Based on further findings, a case would be registered,” the officer said on condition of anonymity. Meanwhile, police picked up some youngsters in connection with the incident. They were being grilled when reports last came in.