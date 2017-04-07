Police used door mats to save couple set afire as people were unwilling to help

The electric pole in the midst of BC Colony spotted with black smoke marks, and beedi leaves at the house of Kadavergu Sudarshan (56) and Rajeswari (52) are the mute witnesses to the barbaric incident of burning both of them alive on Thursday evening in the name of alleged sorcery by relatives and neighbours.

More than fifty people saw the horrific act, but no one dared to douse the fire off. Some of them were as close as few metres away.

The police received a phone call around 6 p.m. that a couple were being beaten up by the locals. Within 10 minutes police reached the spot, but it was too late as the couple were set afire by then. When police tried to douse the fire no one supported them.

“We tried our best but it was beyond our control,” police constable J. Chandram told The Hindu.

“No one in the colony, who were witnessing the burning helped us... instead they went inside (their)houses and closed doors,” he said adding that police personnel used door mats outside houses to souse the fire.

The couple were taken to a local hospital in autorickshaws, where they were given first-aid. Later, they were shifted to district hospital at Siddipet and Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad in an ambulance for treatment where they had their last breath.

Police Commissioner V. Siva Kumar and ACP G. Narasmimha Reddy visited the spot. Presently, police picket was established at the colony. Tweleve persons were taken in to custody and more people believed to be involved in the incident are being looked out for.