Telangana

Police unearth Maoist ammunition dump

Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police Koti Reddy presenting before media three Maoist militia members at Mahabubabad on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Three militia members arrested

An “ammunition dump” of Maoists was unearthed and three Maoist militia members were arrested by the Mahabubabad district police on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided a house in Dubbagudem village and detained three alleged Maoist militia members — 34-year-old Bandi Sudhakar alias Ashok, 55-year-old K. Sammaiah and 38-year-old P. Saraiah on Sunday morning, police said.

A cache of ammunition including 414 bullets of SLR and other weapons were seized from their possession, sources added.

Producing the arrested trio before mediapersons in the district headquarters town of Mahabubabad on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Koti Reddy said the three Maoist militia members stocked the secret ammunition of Maoists at the behest of the Maoist outfit’s State leaders.

“The ultras are conspiring to lure gullible tribal people to unleash violence, disrupt peace and obstruct development in the remote areas of the State,” he said, adding that the “nefarious designs” of the rebels will be foiled.

