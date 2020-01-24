Telangana

Police turn Good Samaritan

Police helping a specially abled person cast vote in Karimnagar town on Friday.

Police helping a specially abled person cast vote in Karimnagar town on Friday.  

more-in

The Commissionerate of Police won accolades for assisting senior citizens, ailing persons, specially-abled persons and others in exercise of their franchise at various polling stations during the municipal elections in Karimnagar town on Friday.

The police, whose job was to keep surveillance, were seen helping voters, especially senior citizens, find their names in the list, and guiding them to the rooms allocated for them to cast vote. The police at a majority of polling stations in the town helped senior citizens and ailing persons by carrying them on wheelchair to the polling booth.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan lauded the services of police personnel deployed for bandobust for helping voters. He said the district police had upheld the image of the department.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2020 7:55:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/police-turn-good-samaritan/article30645291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY