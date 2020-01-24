Police turn Good Samaritan

The Commissionerate of Police won accolades for assisting senior citizens, ailing persons, specially-abled persons and others in exercise of their franchise at various polling stations during the municipal elections in Karimnagar town on Friday.

The police, whose job was to keep surveillance, were seen helping voters, especially senior citizens, find their names in the list, and guiding them to the rooms allocated for them to cast vote. The police at a majority of polling stations in the town helped senior citizens and ailing persons by carrying them on wheelchair to the polling booth.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan lauded the services of police personnel deployed for bandobust for helping voters. He said the district police had upheld the image of the department.