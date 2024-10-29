Police tried to trap me in drugs case by planting them in my car, says BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy has alleged that the police tried to trap him by fabricating evidence, particularly planting drugs in his vehicle, at the behest of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said several DSPs, CIs and SIs and constables had followed him, arrived at a private function attended by him the other day and tried to implicate him in the drugs case. They had checked his car, unaware of the fact that he would not consume liquor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Same thing had happened in the case of Raj Pakala too as the police tried to make a false case by planting drugs there. He sought to know whether aged persons and children would attend rave parties as the police were terming the family function in Mr. Pakala’s house. He said he was aware of all Congress leaders’ activities, including their rave parties.

A few police personnel had told him that they were given drug sachets with instructions to plant them in his car and the Chief Minister had also rapped the Intelligence chief for letting him (Kaushik Reddy) off. Further, he alleged that his phone as well as several BRS leaders’ phones were being tapped at the behest of the Chief Minister and the intelligence sleuths were being deployed around his residence in mufti every day.

Responding to the Congress MP M. Anil Kumar Yadav’s challenge for facing a drug test, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said all MLAs of the BRS were ready for the test, provided the Congress MLAs too were ready for it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.