Police tried to kill me: Aravind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, on Wednesday, charged the TS police with being ‘hand in glove’ with the ruling TRS functionaries to kill him with the help of a gang brought from old city in Hyderabad under the guise of turmeric farmers at Armoor.

“It is a clear case of a pre-planned conspiracy to buttonhole me and murder me after luring me with safety assurances. If not for my partymen I would have been dead. Police Commissioner of Nizamabad, CM camp office and the local MLA are directly involved. They have not even filed a FIR in the case till now,” he alleged.

Talking to the media at the party office, he said complaints would be filed with the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, Home Minister office in Delhi, Home Secretary and also the Home Minister as well as the DGP here about the “murderous attack on him with rods and swords”.

“There is no safety to me in my own constituency. I was promised adequate security when I was going to attend an official programme but the police remained spectators as we were being attacked by TRS partymen and hired goons. None of them is turmeric farmers,” he claimed, showing photographs as evidence.

The MP said he never had any “confidence in the local police” but the collector had assured that he could go ahead with official programme and there would be no obstruction but it was not done. This was one of the reasons for the Centre’s proposal to amend the IAS/IPS posting rules as many of them had become ‘puppets’ in the hands of regimes of like that of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.

Mr. Aravind said the turmeric farmers were a happy lot because of the high price the produce was getting in the market. “I had brought consolidated board for the spices here, got the funds and necessary infrastructure, which has resulted in high price for turmeric. We have provided rail transport and I am proud of what I have done for them,” he added.