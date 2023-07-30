HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police tow broken-down ambulance, but accident victim succumbs

July 30, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep

For once, the traffic police’s crane tried matching an ambulance’s speed. Their sirens sounded identical, so Vijender Prasad, who was on ventilator support inside did not know what transported him to the hospital, the ambulance or the traffic crane.

The 19-year-old met with an accident while riding a bike on the outskirts of Bhongir town on Friday. He rammed a truck on a curvy road and suffered a severe head injury. His friend riding pillion had minor injuries. The duo was without helmets.

“The accident took place around 4 p.m., and he was rushed to the Bhongir Area Hospital. From there, he was taken to Srikara Hospital in Medipally, where he was referred to Yashoda Hospital,” said his cousin G. Narsimha, who was with Vijender in the ambulance from Medipally to Secunderabad.

“He was planning to join a pharmacy course and simultaneously do a part-time job from next week,” he added.

At around 8.30 p.m.,

the ambulance broke down. There was commotion, the youths were panicking, and pushed the ambulance for a distance, said Nallakunta Traffic SI Niranjan, who was part of the drunk driving tests at Habsiguda.

It was in about 15 minutes, unable to source another ventilator-fitted ambulance immediately, the youths and the traffic police decided to tow the ambulance with Vijender with the crane.

“We were slow, but we were moving. Another ambulance was arranged by the driver, and we transferred Vijender into it at Alugaddabavi, two-and-a-half kilometres from the hospital,” Narsimha said.

And by 9.30 p.m., he was admitted to the emergency care at Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad.

The work of Hyderabad Traffic Police was on Twitter by 10.15 p.m. Instantly, it garnered thousands of views and received messages of appreciation.

Vijender’s condition and treatment remained unknown till 3 p.m. on Saturday. His friends and relatives were also not in the emergency area.

A hospital worker brought the news from inside: “He died. Everything was over by 10.30 p.m.”

Narsimha and Srikanth, Vijender’s brothers, spoke over the phone from Thukkapur village.

“We tried a lot but could not save him. The cremation just got over,” they said.

Bhongir town police, which preliminarily registered the case for investigation under IPC S. 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), on Saturday added S. 304A (causing death by negligence).

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.