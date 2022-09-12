HC directs Police to report on pubs, bars violating conditions

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana High Court on Monday directed Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda in the State capital to file a report within two weeks explaining action initiated against pubs and bars indulging in violation of rules pertaining to playing music in their respective jurisdictions.

Justice Laliktha Kanneganti of the HC passed this interim direction while hearing a writ petition filed in 2021 by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association and two others. The petitioners wanted the HC to instruct the police to check playing of loud music beyond permitted hours and decibels by owners of some bars and pubs in the city.

The Association contended that the police officials concerned failed to act despite submitting an application to them on the matter. This inaction should be declared arbitrary and illegal, the petitioner said. Justice Lalitha Kanneganti, who heard the plea, sough to know what action the police had initiated against managements of pubs and bars violating license conditions and other rules.

Licenses to operate pubs and bars are given by Excise department. However, licenses to run places of amusement or entertainment by organising orchestra, playing music are issues by the police authorities under City Police Act. The judge asked the government counsel if all the pubs and bars in the State capital had taken licenses from police to play loud music.

It is also important to know if the police were satisfied during their inspections about the compliance of the conditions by the owners of pubs and bars, the court said. The judge noted that persons taking license to run such places should obtain NOC from Fire Services department and trade license from the municipal authorities. This is in addition to the blue print copy of the building or place approved by Town Planning department.

The judge instructed the GHMC Commissioner to apprise the court if all the parameters pertaining to issuance of trade licenses were adhered to by the authorities.