Police told to release books of RK

HYDERABAD

14 November 2021 23:31 IST

Sirisha, the widow of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna who died recently, has demanded release of over one thousand copies of the book comprising memoirs of her husband which were seized by police during a raid on a printing press at Moosarambagh.

She told a press conference on Sunday that there was nothing incriminating about the books as they were a compilation of articles and photos published in newspapers of her husband when he came overground for peace talks with the State government on behalf of CPI (Maoist) and his arrest earlier. The book on RK was an attempt similar to condolences observed for people who died. The police must allow her to launch the book after releasing the seized copies.

Prof Haragopal who was also present said Sirisha made an attempt to share her memories of RK with the society. RK was introduced to the outside world during peace talks.

He recalled Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s words when he led the separate Telangana agitation that the TRS was identified with the agenda set by the Maoists. But, his approach had changed after he assumed power. The government should shed its fascist attitude and allow Sirisha to release the book.