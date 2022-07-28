Police to seek trial of juveniles as adults in Jubilee Hills minor gang-rape case

Some of them are short of a few months to reach age of 18

Having filed two separate charge sheets in the sensational minor’s gang-rape in Jubilee Hills in a record time of 56 days, the Hyderabad police are contemplating filing of a petition before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to treat some of the five Children in Conflict with Law (CCL) as adults for prosecution.

According to the amendment made to the Juvenile Justice Act in 2015, children in the age group of 16 to 18 years may be tried as adults in cases of heinous crimes. Investigators can petition the courts to try juveniles accused of committing heinous crimes as adults. However, it is for the board concerned to take a call on the matter.

After the JJB court takes a decision, it is forwarded to the judge of the court trying cases registered under POCSO Act. This court would finally pass an order on the matter and try the juveniles as adults in the case.

Investigators said that some of children facing charges of gang-rape are short of a few months to reach age of 18 years. The board had to follow a process of assessment of the conditions of the CCL whose trial as adult is being sought by the investigators.

The minor’s gang-rape, which attracted country-wide attention, case investigation was personally supervised by West zone DCP Joel Davis, while Banjara Hills ACP M. Sudarshan is the investigating officer. In fact, it was Mr. Joel Davis who swiftly reacted when the girl’s father approached the police alleging that some youngsters allegedly misbehaved with his minor daughter at a pub.

The DCP assigned the task of speaking with the victim to some woman police officers and sent the traumatised girl to Bharosa centre to ascertain what exactly had happened. Though initially a case of molestation was registered, the police got the section of law altered to gang-rape after ascertaining from the victim about the assault committed by the ‘youngsters’. Five of them turned out to be juveniles and another an adult aged about 19 years.

A charge sheet was filed in the Twelfth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, a designated court to try POCSO Act cases, against the first accused Saluddin Malik. A separate one was filed before the Fifth ACMM-cum-Juvenile Justice Board court against the five CCL..

