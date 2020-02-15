Police to launch IVRS calls for feedback on Dial 100

To know the response of citizens after lodging a complaint over Dial 100, Telangana police have decided to take feedback through the Integrated Voice Response System.

The machine-generated call will ask the complainant if they are ‘satisfied’ or ‘dissatisfied’ with the response of the police teams.

The new initiative which is being tested at the State police headquarters will be launched in a few days. “The whole idea behind the project is to know the complainant’s experience with police services, which will help us towards service enhancement,” a senior officer told The Hindu.

Simple feedback

Sharing information on the grounding of this project, the officer said the parameters of feedback were categorised as ‘satisfied’ or ‘dissatisfied’. “If a person is happy with the service, the IVRS will ask to press one on their mobile phones and, if the complainant is not satisfied, the system will ask them to press two which will take him to the next level with a few more questions on why they were not happy with the service,” he said. The unique feature of this initiative is the response of the party over voice recording, where they can register their grievance over the performance of the officer who approached them. The feedback system, which will be linked to TS-COP mobile application will enable the officers to know their performance feedback, the officer said.

With the number of complaints over Dial 100 network increasing by the hour, the State police are finding it difficult to take their feedback. But, soon after the launch, the complainant will receive an IVRS call within an hour of lodging the grievance.

Important feedback

“Everyday, we get at least 6,000 calls on Dial 100 and taking feedback from each one is a difficult task. We might miss some important feedback. But, soon taking feedback will become an easy task,” the officer said. Further, respecting the privacy, the police have decided not to disturb the complainants before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Efforts are also being made to identify ‘easy to remember’ numbers to ensure that these important integrated calls don’t end up as spam calls.

General survey

The police also intend to reach out to over five lakh mobile phone users in the State every six months to take a feedback on the service of the department, and its people-friendly initiatives. “It will be a general survey. Callers will also be asked to share their experience on conviction rate, traffic, and other issues related to the police department,” the officer said.