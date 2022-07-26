Police to file charge-sheet in OU land case

July 26, 2022 22:00 IST

Investigation into ‘encroachment’ completed, AG tells HC

Hyderabad police will soon file a charge-sheet against the persons who allegedly encroached upon the lands of Osmania University and got them registered.

Submitting this to Telangana High Court on Tuesday, Advocate General (AG) B.S. Prasad said that the police had already completed investigation into the illegal occupation of OU lands allegedly by Tulasi Cooperative Housing Society. Statements of some witnesses were too recorded by a magistrate, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AG presented these details before a bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda during the hearing of PIL petition seeking HC intervention in grabbing of university lands taking advantage of the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea was filed by a research scholar Poladi Rama Rao who contended that officials had remained mute spectators even as land sharks encroached upon the lands and got them registered. During the previous hearings, the bench observed that the society had sold off the entire 4,800 square yards of land it possessed (barring one plot admeasuring 267 square yards) in 1979 and 1980.

Again in 2001 and 2002, the society sold off lands admeasuring 3,296 square yards of land by executing sale deeds. “Meaning thereby, prima facie, the land of Osmania University was sold by the society”, the division bench noted during previous hearing.