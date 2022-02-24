Police to auction unclaimed/abandoned vehicles

The Cyberabad Police on Thursday said that they have an accumulation of 547 abandoned / unclaimed vehicles of various types and make, which are pooled at Moinabad police station Grounds.

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of public auction as empowered under Sections 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, r/w Sections 40 and 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act, an official release stated.

“Anyone having any objection or ownership interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, and claim the vehicle within a period of 15 days from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned,”’it read.

The particulars of vehicles are available on www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in