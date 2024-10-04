ADVERTISEMENT

Police to auction 1,212 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Police is auctioning 1,212 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types.  Any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, police said. “Owners can then claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, October 4, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned,” said the police.  The details of vehicles and particulars are available at auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium, Goshamahal, Hyderabad, and also available on the official website of Hyderabad City Police - www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in

