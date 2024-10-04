GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police to auction 1,212 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles

Updated - October 04, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Police is auctioning 1,212 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types.  Any person having any objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may submit an application before the Commissioner of Police at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, police said. “Owners can then claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of proclamation, October 4, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned,” said the police.  The details of vehicles and particulars are available at auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium, Goshamahal, Hyderabad, and also available on the official website of Hyderabad City Police - www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in

Published - October 04, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.