Police team meets Eatala Rajender on threat assessment

June 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police officials visited the residence of BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender in Shamirpet following the allegations of threat to his life made by him. Officials said that a report of the findings will be submitted to the Commissioner, who will hand it over to Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar.

The MLA and his family members had alleged that he had a threat from a political rival and that contract killers were hired to eliminate him.

Medchal DCP G. Sundeep said that a team visited the residence of the MLA in Shamirpet on Thursday and confirmed that the Y category security has not been given yet. “We have posted four policemen at his residence. I have inspected the place and conducted a probe with a team, the findings of which will be submitted to Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra,” said the DCP, adding that after the report is reviewed and submitted to the DGP, a committee will be formed to decide on future course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials also said that a 2+2 security has been allotted to the MLA, under which two gunmen are deputed round-the-clock at the spot.

Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao had earlier asked DG Anjani Kumar to look into the threat to Mr. Rajender and take necessary steps accordingly. As per the orders of the DGP, the DCP along with a team of officials, went to Mr. Rajender’s house and inspected the place, while also having a discussion about the alleged threat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.