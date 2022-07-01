Police targetting journalists for writing against TRS: Uttam 

Nalgonda MP and former TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged the Telangana police were resorting to excesses against journalists, Congress leaders and workers and other social activists to shield corrupt TRS leaders.

Mr. Reddy was speaking to reporters after submitting a representation in the Huzurnagar police station in the case of a local journalist who was attacked by people belonging to the ruling TRS for ‘exposing’ corruption by a local TRS MLA and his henchmen.

He also sought action against the ruling party leaders who attacked a dissident TRS leader who approached the court seeking an inquiry into allegations of corruption. Police officials however are backing the TRS leaders and harassing the journalists, he said.

Accusing the police of being highly partisan, he said several instances reflect that even higher officials were behaving similarly. There will be no fair elections in Telangana if they are conducted under the present political leadership as even the top police bosses were toeing the line of the TRS.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy visited the residence of journalist Y. Saidulu Goud who was assaulted by the TRS men for allegedly exposing alleged corruption by TRS MLA Saidi Reddy.