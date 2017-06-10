Police take up sapling plantation

The city police have come up with yet another social initiative called ‘Masjid-e-hariyali’ wherein the police personnel will plant saplings at all Muslim worship centres across the city.
Launching the programme, Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and his team pitched scores of saplings at Bade Masjid at Subedari here on Friday. The police was actively involved in the Haritha Haram, the State Government’s flagship programme. This year too, they plan to take it up in a big way. Mr. Sudheer Babu called upon all Muslim religious heads to monitor the plantation works in their respective mosques, dargahs and idgahs. “Through this drive, we plan to take up plantation at all places of worship. We are happy with the cooperation we are getting from the community,” he said.
Hanamkoda ACP Muralidhar, Traffic ACP Surendranath, Majid chief priest Maulana Mohammad Sadaqtulla and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor