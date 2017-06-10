Police take up sapling plantation

The city police have come up with yet another social initiative called ‘Masjid-e-hariyali’ wherein the police personnel will plant saplings at all Muslim worship centres across the city.

Launching the programme, Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and his team pitched scores of saplings at Bade Masjid at Subedari here on Friday. The police was actively involved in the Haritha Haram, the State Government’s flagship programme. This year too, they plan to take it up in a big way. Mr. Sudheer Babu called upon all Muslim religious heads to monitor the plantation works in their respective mosques, dargahs and idgahs. “Through this drive, we plan to take up plantation at all places of worship. We are happy with the cooperation we are getting from the community,” he said.

Hanamkoda ACP Muralidhar, Traffic ACP Surendranath, Majid chief priest Maulana Mohammad Sadaqtulla and others were present.