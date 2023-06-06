Police suppressing leak in JLM exam of TSSPDCL: NSUI

June 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana president, Venkat Balmoor has alleged that 92 people in just one centre secured more than 40 marks when only 162 people secured the same marks in the entire state in the Junior Line Man exam conducted by the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL).

At a press conference here, he alleged the role of DE Ramesh, who is presently in police custody for the leak of question papers in the TSPSC recruitment exams, but the government was suppressing the information. He said DE Ramesh was also involved in the TSSPDCL exam but the government wanted to hide this information so that the exam was not cancelled.

He said the JLM exam was conducted by both TSPSC and TSSPDCL and Ramesh was involved in the leak of both papers. However, the police were suppressing the information about his role in the TSSPDCL exam so that the government was not blamed as this exam too had to be cancelled.

Claiming evidence on his allegations, he said 92 people in just one block of the Centre in Geetanjali Engineering College secured more than 40 marks when only 162 people secured the same marks in the entire State. This couldn’t have been possible without some malpractice and Ramesh was involved in it, he alleged and sought an inquiry into the episode.

