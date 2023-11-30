HamberMenu
Police stops Deeksha Divas at BRS Bhavan

November 30, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
K. Chandrashekar Rao

K. Chandrashekar Rao | Photo Credit: PTI

Police denied permission for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leaders to celebrate the Deeksha Divas, the day Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao went on fast-unto-death over the demand of separate Telangana, at the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) office on Wednesday.

BRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao was to participate in the celebrations, but the police said it would violate the poll code and also violate Section 144 imposed in the city due to elections. Mr. KTR withdrew the decision to participate in the celebrations but participated in the blood donation organised as a part of the Deeksha Divas.

There was some tension at the party office as the BRS legal team tried to convince the police officials present there that the Deeksha Divas was not a political programme but a remembrance of a historic day of the Telangana agitation. Senior police officials also sent a message that cases would be booked if the party went ahead with the celebrations.

