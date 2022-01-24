Police still clueless in severed head case

Two weeks on, the sensational murder of youth remains a mystery

Mystery continues to shroud the sensational murder of a Suryapet youth, whose severed head was placed at the feet of an idol in Chintapally police limits of Nalgonda earlier this month. Much to the shock of the people, the decapitated body was found at Turkayamjal, 50 km away from the first scene and only three days later.

It has been two weeks since the occurrence of the unusual crime, but the police, except for finding the mortal remains, still remain clueless in its investigation.

Identification

The victim’s identification was based on the photos of the severed head the police circulated on social media on January 10, following which the family approached authorities and claimed it by showing the old photographs.

Thirty-year-old Jahender Naik, who according to family members was mentally ill, lived on the streets and temple premises in the Turkayamjal limits.

Based on clues about the location, the police after searching in and around Chintapally, the Nagarjunasagar highway, later found the body at an old and under-construction building, belonging to one Naik family at Turkayamjal.

According to the victim’s family members who spoke to The Hindu, its suspicions were around two theories: “make-believe act or human sacrifice”.

The construction of the building, where Naik’s trunk was found under a heap of bricks, as believed by the victim’s family, was stopped over sharing disputes between two wives, said its member Ashok Naik

CCTV footage

Vanasthalipuram police, in whose limits the building is located, however, said owners and related members of the property were questioned and preliminarily nothing was found doubtful. CCTV footage was also examined but it did not offer anything.

Officials also believe the distance of 50 kms between the two linked crime scenes made the investigation extremely difficult. While they earlier said there were CCTV cameras at stages en route to Gollapalli village on the highway, and footage of the hours leading to the crime examined, no suspicious movements were observed.

Devarakonda DSP Anand Reddy and Inspector of Nampally police station in the division who was appointed the investigating officer, maintained that there has been no progress in the case.