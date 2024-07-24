GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police step up vigil in Bhadrachalam ahead of ‘Maoist martyrs’ memorial week’, ‘Maoist courier’ held

Published - July 24, 2024 06:45 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Maoist courier from Chhattisgarh was arrested by the police at Taliperu project’s left canal in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested person was identified as Karam Sammaiah, 35, a native of Chinnagelur village in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.

He was nabbed during a vehicle checking operation by a joint squad of police and the CRPF personnel as part of intensified vigil along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in view of the CPI (Maoist)’s ‘martyrs’ memorial week’ slated to begin on July 28.

Two bundles of cordex wire and a kit bag were recovered from his possession.

Police said he was ‘acting’ on the orders of a Chhattisgarh-based Maoist militia commander to procure explosive materials for carrying out ‘attacks’ targeting police combing parties.

