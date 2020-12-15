Police step up outreach activities in Agency area

Move to wean tribal youth away from left-wing extremism

To forge rapport and engage youth living in the far flung tribal pockets of Bhadrachalam Agency constructively, the police have lined up two major sports tournaments for the local youth in Charla and Dummugudem mandals of the tribal dominated district, bordering Chhattisgarh.

The initiative forms a slew of outreach activities planned by the Bhadrachalam sub-divisional police to develop a strong bond with the youth inhabiting the remote tribal habitations along the inter-State border areas in an attempt to wean them away from the left-wing extremism, police sources said.

The Manuguru sub-division police distributed television sets and sports kits to several migrant Adivasi families living in the forest fringe habitations in the past in adherence to a multi-focal strategy to check alleged attempts by Maoists to gain a foothold in the interior tribal habitations.

The Charla police have made elaborate arrangements to hold a three-day volleyball tournament for tribal youth of the mandal in Charla town from December 15, sources added.

Two sports tournaments have been planned in Charla and Dummugudem mandals to enable the tribal youth of the remote areas showcase their innate talents and develop a spirit of sportsmanship, said Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth.

As part of people-friendly policing, plans are afoot to conduct free medical camps, distribute mosquito nets and hold skill development awareness camps in various parts of Bhadrachalam Agency soon in coordination with the government departments and agencies concerned, he told The Hindu.