Police step up investigation into Mahesh Bank server hack

Close to ₹ 12.50 crore transferred to more than 100 bank accounts

Hyderabad city police’s cyber crime officials have stepped up investigation into Tuesday’s hacking of servers of A.P. Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Limited.

The incident, police had said, was reported at around 12 noon after bank officials noticed unauthorised access and close to ₹ 12.50 crore were transferred to more than 100 bank accounts, in Telangana and outside. The police has already frozen close to ₹ 2.5 crore of the total value of the fraudulent transactions.

It is learnt that the breach in security protocols was achieved through the bank’s main server and by targeting its three specific bank accounts.

Senior officials of the bank, on condition of anonymity, on Tuesday said “various managements of the destination banks were alerted for necessary steps. And the bank funds are also insured against cyber attacks.”

According to Addl. Commissioner (Crimes) A.R. Srinivas, four teams have been formed to investigate the case, and bank officials in the technical departments were inquired.

Modus operandi in attacking the main server, and whether the attack was carried out with the connivance of IT department, was also being probed.

He stated that all details of the beneficiary accounts were being gathered.