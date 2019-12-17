Police station turns as ‘Wall of Kindness’

Gone are the days when the police used to barricade the road in front of the police station with barbed fencing and water drums, following the presence of naxalites and to avoid possible attacks from them.

During those days, the police had literally not allowed anyone to stand in front of the police station and the sentry posting was put on high alert round the clock. Now, it is the other way round at these police stations as part of people-friendly policing.

For the first time in Telangana, a compound wall in front of a police station in Huzurabad has been converted into ‘Wall of Kindness’ where the people can donate used and excess items that can be picked up by the people in need. The ‘Wall of Kindness’ shed has been specially designed to store various items for the easy access of people and passerby to pick up any item of their choice.

Huzurabad Inspector Madhavi got this idea and in collaboration with the municipal authorities had constructed ‘Wall of Kindness’ in front of the police station. She said that people had volunteered liberally to donate at the Wall of Kindness and help the needy persons.

Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, who had inaugurated the Wall of Kindness, said that they had taken up the novel idea to encourage generosity among the people. He said that the Wall of Kindness would definitely help the needy people. He said the police officials in various other police stations can also setting up Wall of Kindness if people are willing to do so and help the society.